Fargo man accused of threatening wife, children with shotgun
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Police in Fargo have arrested a man accused of threatening his wife and two children with a shotgun.
Officers were called to a residence about 11:30 p.m. Thursday because of a domestic dispute. When officers arrived they learned the 45-year-old man was making threats and that his wife and two children had barricaded themselves in a bedroom, officials said.
Police set up a perimeter and tried to talk the man into surrendering. He eventually tried to run from police, but was arrested.
He was taken to the Cass County Jail and booked on a possible charge of terrorizing. The woman and children were not injured.
