TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The family of a man who was shot to death by Topeka police are asking a federal judge to reinstate two officers to a lawsuit filed after his death.

Attorneys for Kelly White and Theresa Wynne, the parents of Dominique White, filed a motion last week to amend the lawsuit to add a wrongful death claim against officers Michael Cruse and Justin Mackey, WIBW reported.