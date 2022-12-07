Family sues over police killing of Black Michigan motorist

DETROIT (AP) — A white Grand Rapids police officer who shot and killed a Black motorist during a traffic stop last spring had no reason to pull him over, attorneys for the motorist's family said after filing a federal civil rights lawsuit Wednesday.
Christopher Schurr, who was fired by the police department after he was charged with second-degree murder in the April 4 killing of Patrick Lyoya, only stopped Lyoya because of the color of his skin, according to Detroit-based lawyer Ven Johnson and civil rights attorney Ben Crump.