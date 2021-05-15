Family shares lessons through ALS, tumor diagnoses ANDREW ATKINS, Naples Daily News May 15, 2021 Updated: May 15, 2021 3:04 a.m.
1 of15 Pinwheels blow in the breeze as they surround a sign showing support for Eli and Brian Valimont placed on the lawn of one of the Valimonts' neighbors in North Naples, Fla., Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The signs have cropped up in yards all around Palm River Estates, from the neighborhood's entrance all the way to the Valimonts' street. (Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily News via AP) Alex Driehaus/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Eli Valimont lies still under a blanket before the start of his radiation treatment at Genesis Care in North Naples, Fla., Friday, April 30, 2021. A playlist of Eli's favorite pop music, including artists like Taylor Swift, plays over the speakers during his treatment, occasionally interspersed with gentle reminders to stay still from radiation therapist Kayla Gilbert. (Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily News via AP) Alex Driehaus/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Gay Valimont helps Brian with his feeding tube at their home in North Naples, Fla., Friday, April 30, 2021. Brian is an engineer, and after a week of grieving his diagnosis with Gay he dealt with it like he would any other problem – he researched. "That's how (I) deal with each day, a series of obstacles I have to overcome to accomplish the goals for that day," wrote Brian, who is no longer able to speak but is able to type. (Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily News via AP) Alex Driehaus/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Gay and Eli kiss through their masks as they sit in the waiting room of GenesisCare where Eli receives daily radiation treatments in North Naples, Fla., Friday, April 30, 2021. "For me to tell you that I'm sad — there aren't words to describe it," Gay said. "But I know that as long as Eli is alive and that Brian is alive that I'll do my best to make sure that their quality of life and their treatment, everything they need, they will have. But I cannot see a life past that." (Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily News via AP) Alex Driehaus/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Gay Valimont helps Eli brush his teeth at their home in North Naples, Fla., Friday, April 30, 2021. Eli says that his parents are funny and awesome. "They work very hard for me." (Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily News via AP) Alex Driehaus/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Gay Valimont, left, pets Daisy, the family beagle, while her husband Brian Valimont, center, watches and their son Eli Valimont, 8, right, plays with slime at their home in North Naples, Fl.a, Friday, April 30, 2021. The Valimonts' lives have changed drastically over the past year – Brian was diagnosed with ALS in August of 2020 and a few months later Eli was diagnosed with DIPG, an incurable brain tumor that begins in the brain stem. Despite the grief and stress, Gay cherishes every moment she has with her family. "Take every moment and love each other," she said. (Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily News via AP) Alex Driehaus/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Brian buckles his seatbelt while Gay pushes Eli to the van in his wheelchair at their home in North Naples, Fla., Friday, April 30, 2021. The Valimonts' garage houses a Porsche Carrera and a classic VW Beetle painted bright orange. "I never thought I'd be a minivan person," said Gay. (Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily News via AP) Alex Driehaus/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Eli Valimont does the limbo with the help of his teacher Christy Duda during a party held for him at his home in North Naples, Fla., Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Friends, neighbors, and school district employees gathered to celebrate Eli with the help of a DJ and a food truck serving one of his favorite foods, grilled cheese. "We've had an outpouring of people helping us," Gay said. Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily News via AP) Alex Driehaus/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Eli, Brian, and Gay Valimont laugh as they talk before leaving the house to take Brian to physical therapy and Eli to radiation on Friday, April 30, 2021, in North Naples. Fla. "She is strong beyond her own recognition. She's beautiful and funny, and I still have more fun with her than any of my other friends. She's the great love of my life," Brian wrote of Gay. (Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily News via AP) Alex Driehaus/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Eli and Brian Valimont hold hands during a party held for Eli at their home in North Naples, Fla., Wednesday, April 28, 2021. "I don't think I've fully dealt with my son's terminal diagnosis," Brian wrote. "When Gay and I have a moment to ponder, we just bawl." (Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily News via AP) Alex Driehaus/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Gay Valimont moves her son, 8-year-old Eli, from his wheelchair to his bed.
Through the filtered light of the sheer curtains, his bright orange and blue-striped bedroom nearly glows in the quiet of late morning. In this process of climbing back into his unmade bed, Eli belches.
