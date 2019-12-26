Family plans to open grocery store in old Vic's Supermarket Bob Ebel: 'We're excited to fill our role in the community'

First opening its doors in 1920, Ebels General Store will be celebrate their 100th year in the new year. (Courtesy photo)

REED CITY — After three months of discussion, Ebels General Store announced on its Facebook page Friday its intent to open another store in Reed City.

"We're really excited for the opportunity and are just looking forward to getting there and serving the community," Ebels General Store co-owner Bob Ebel said.

Ebel confirmed the Reed City store will be located in the old Vic's Supermarket, 716 S. Chestnut St., Reed City. They have also purchased the strip mall where Vic's was previously located.

"We've been looking at Reed City for a while, and it just seems to make sense," he said, noting his family's love for smaller communities. "We just thought this was a good opportunity to fill a hole in that community."

Located in Falmouth, Ebels General Store is owned and operated by generations of Ebel family members. Currently, it's owned by Bob Ebel, his brother, Tom, and their parents, Mark and Dawn.

"Tom and I are fifth-generation family members who are working in the business," Bob Ebel said. "We've had our general store since 1920.

"Next year will be our 100th anniversary of our Ebels General Store."

Always looking for opportunities to expand, Ebel said their store offers a variety of products, including meat, jerky, catering, clothing and more.

"We look to bring great fresh food options," he said. "We plan on having everything that anyone's going to need, at a good value."

Though the Falmouth location offers more than food services, Ebel said the Reed City location will focus primarily on the grocery store aspect, while offering a few non-grocery items.

"We're just excited to get moving on it, and we're excited to fill our role in the community, participate and do what we can to help folks," Ebel said. "Our mission is to be a blessing in the place God put us, and that's what we hope to do in Reed City."

Though an official opening date has not been confirmed, Ebel said the goal is to open in the 2020 year.

"That'd be neat to get the business up and running in our 100th anniversary year," he said.

For more information and to stay up to date on the transition, follow @ebelsgeneralstore on Facebook.