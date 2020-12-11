Family of stunned teen wants use of force policies reviewed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A state representative in South Carolina says schools need to take a closer look at their use of force policies after a school resource officer used a stun gun on a teenager following a fight at a bus stop this week.

Treyvon Hampton, a sophomore at Airport High School in West Columbia, told reporters Friday that he was waiting at the school bus stop Wednesday when he got into a fight with other students.

Treyvon's attorney, State Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, said a school resource officer with the Cayce Department of Public Safety ran up behind Treyvon and proceeded use the stun gun on his arm. Treyvon, 16, then fell to the ground and was injured, Bamberg said.

Treyvon said he was not able to feel his body afterward and he still has a swollen elbow, his attorney added.

Bamberg called on the school to re-examine its disciplinary procedures for students and use-of-force policies for resource officers.

A cellphone video, about a minute long, capturing part of the incident and was released by Trevyon's attorneys. It shows the officer stunning Treyvon, who is then handcuffed after he hits the ground.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for the city of Cayce said the police department did not make statements about ongoing investigations with minors involved: “The Cayce Department of Public Safety will thoroughly review all information, statements and evidence and we will make a formal statement of findings at the appropriate time.”

Lexington County School District Two said it took the safety of its students seriously: "To that end, the district is cooperating with local law enforcement officials and conducting its own investigation into these events,” the district said in a statement.

The police department did not identify the officer Friday.

Bamberg said he was still waiting to receive any police reports and body camera footage from the incident.

Treyvon also apologized to the school and his mother for fighting at school.