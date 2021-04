BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Relatives of a mentally ill Black man who was shot to death by police in 2019 filed a federal lawsuit Thursday claiming officers wrongly broke into his home and killed him without reason.

Officers in Pickens County unjustly shot Wallace Wilder inside his apartment in the west Alabama town of Gordo after a neighbor called authorities because of noises coming from the unit, attorneys and relatives of the man told a news conference outside the courthouse.