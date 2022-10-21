Family, friends bid farewell to officer killed while on duty

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Family, friends and the community she served bid farewell Friday to a Greenville police officer killed earlier this month as she responded to a call.
Gov. Tate Reeves ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Detective Myiesha Stewart, 30, who was shot to death Oct. 11, news outlets reported. Services were held at the Washington County Convention Center. A visitation was held Thursday, followed by a procession by a “Sea of Blue” through the streets of Greenville.