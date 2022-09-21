Family: 2 American veterans captured in Ukraine released JAY REEVES, Associated Press Sep. 21, 2022 Updated: Sep. 21, 2022 2:56 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of5 FILE - This April 6, 2022 photo taken in Hartselle, Ala., shows U.S. Marine veteran Andy Tai Huynh, who decided to fight with Ukraine in the war against Russia. Huynh, 27, and Alexander Drueke, 39, two U.S. military veterans who disappeared while fighting Russia with Ukrainian forces on June 9, 2022, have been released after about three months in captivity, relatives said Wednesday, Sept. 21. 2022. (Jeronimo Nisa/The Decatur Daily via AP, File) Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - This undated photograph provided by Dianna Shaw shows U.S. military veteran Alexander Drueke of Tuscaloosa, Ala. Drueke, 39, and Andy Huynh, 27, two U.S. military veterans who disappeared while fighting Russia with Ukrainian forces on June 9, 2022, have been released after about three months in captivity, relatives said Wednesday, Sept. 21. 2022. (Lois "Bunny" Drueke/Dianna Shaw via AP, File) Lois "Bunny" Drueke/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 This combination file photo shows U.S. military veterans Andy Huynh, left, and Alexander Drueke. The two veterans, who disappeared while fighting Russia with Ukrainian forces on June 9, 2022, have been released after about three months in captivity, relatives said Wednesday, Sept. 21. 2022. (Jeronimo Nisa/The Decatur Daily, left; and Lois "Bunny" Drueke/Dianna Shaw, via AP, File) Show More Show Less
5 of5
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Two U.S. military veterans who disappeared while fighting Russia with Ukrainian forces have been released after about three months in captivity, relatives said Wednesday.
Alex Drueke, 39, and Andy Huynh, 27, went missing in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine near the Russian border June 9. Both had traveled to Ukraine on their own and became friends because both are from Alabama.