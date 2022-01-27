Fake poop helps evicted owls settle into new neighborhood CHRISTINA LARSON, AP Science Writer Jan. 27, 2022 Updated: Jan. 27, 2022 2:20 p.m.
Settling into a new home can be tough for anyone. So scientists have come up with some tricks to make transplanted burrowing owls feel like they are not alone in their new digs, playing owl sounds and scattering fake poop.
The owls’ grassland homes are often prime real estate, and they’ve been losing ground to development in fast-growing regions like Silicon Valley and Southern California. Biologists have tried moving the owls to protected grasslands but the challenge has been getting the owls to accept their new homes.
