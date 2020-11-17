https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/FL-3-TopTwoPrimary-All-100-15733033.php
Florida: Top-Two Open Primaries (for State Offices)
100 percent
Yes, 5,854,468 - 57 percent
x-No, 4,410,768 - 43 percent
