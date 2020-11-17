https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/FL-2-RaiseMinimumWage-All-100-15732992.php
FL-2-RaiseMinimumWage-All,100
The Associated PressUpdated
Florida: Raise Minimum Wage (Fifteen dollars by 2026)
100 percent
x-Yes, 6,391,753 - 61 percent
No, 4,117,815 - 39 percent
