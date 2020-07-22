FBI links men's rights lawyer to N.Y., California killings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal investigators have evidence linking the killing of a men's rights lawyer in California to the suspect in the ambush shooting of a federal judge’s family in New Jersey, authorities said Wednesday.

The evidence allegedly connects Roy Den Hollander, another men's rights attorney who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound the day after an attack that killed the judge’s son and wounded her husband, to the death of Marc Angelucci in San Bernardino County, California.

FBI officials in Newark, New Jersey, on Wednesday would not describe the evidence or explain how it ties into the two cases.

The FBI says Den Hollander was the “primary subject in the attack” Sunday at the home of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas in North Brunswick, New Jersey, where 20-year-old Daniel Anderl was killed and his father, Mark Anderl, 63, was wounded.

Salas, 51, was in another part of the house and was unharmed. Den Hollander was found dead Monday in Sullivan County, New York.

In both attacks, the suspect appeared to pose as a delivery driver, according to a law enforcement official. The official could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Angelucci, like Den Hollander, was involved in lawsuits alleging gender discrimination against men. He was shot to death at his home on July 11.

Den Hollander, 72, described himself as an “anti-feminist” attorney who filed lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of “ladies night” promotions at bars and nightclubs, sued Columbia University for providing women’s studies classes, and sued news organizations over what he said was biased coverage.