FBI arrests another Florida man in Capitol insurrection

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is the latest to be arrested by the FBI for taking part in the U.S. Capitol insurrection after acquaintances recognized him on social media.

Court records show Adam Honeycutt of Orange Park was arrested Thursday by the FBI. Honeycutt is charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and entering a restricted building without lawful authority. Orange Park is located just south of Jacksonville.

An FBI affidavit says that agents received tips that Honeycutt was in the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot and had posted on Facebook photos of a broken chair with a U.S. Senate Sergeant at Arms sticker on it.

In one video posted on Facebook, the FBI says Honeycutt turned his cellphone camera on his face and said, “Well, we made it in.” In another, he says, “It's about to go down.”

Investigators seized several weapons from Honeycutt's home. The FBI affidavit says Honeycutt is a bail bondsman who also goes by the name “Bundy.”

A mob objecting to the election victory of Democratic President Joe Biden broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6 as members of Congress met to certify the results. Most of the attackers had come from a “Stop the Steal” rally led by then-President Donald Trump. Five people died in the violence.

Court records did not indicate whether Honeycutt has a lawyer to represent him. Like the other cases, this one is being prosecuted in Washington. At least a dozen other people from Florida have been charged in the Capitol takeover, according to the Justice Department.