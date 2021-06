LOS ANGELES (AP) — In the biggest sign yet that life is left in movie theaters, “F9" sped to a box office take of $70 million in its first weekend, the biggest pandemic-era opening for a film, according to studio estimates Sunday.

The ninth installment in the “Fast & Furious” franchise opened only in theaters, eschewing the hybrid streaming releases of several of the year's films, and had the widest release of any movie since the start of the coronavirus crisis.