Explosion near Foreign Ministry in Kabul causes casualties

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An explosion went off near the Foreign Ministry in the Afghan capital on Wednesday, causing casualties, a Taliban police spokesman said. He gave no breakdown for the casualties or provide other details about the blast, the second prominent attack in Kabul so far this year.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province — has increased its assaults since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021. Targets have included Taliban patrols and members of the country’s Shiite minority.