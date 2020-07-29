Explosion, fire sinks 2 boats near marina off Lake St. Clair

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (AP) — Two boats burned and sank following an explosion and fire near a marina off Lake St. Clair in southeastern Michigan.

A 26-foot Bayliner was adrift and engulfed in flames when deputies arrived at a gas dock Tuesday night northeast of Detroit in St. Clair Shores, the Macomb County sheriff’s office said.

A larger boat was moored to the end of a dock and also was burning.

The St. Clair Shores Fire Department and the sheriff’s patrol boats extinguished the fires on both vessels.

The explosion on the Bayliner was reported to have occurred after two men obtained fuel for the boat and departed the gas dock. The two men jumped into the water, swam to shore and ran from the area after the explosion, according to the sheriff's office.

The Bayliner then drifted into the docked boat which also caught fire.

Several other boats were damaged by the heat from the fires.