Experts: Census needs funding to repair its data 'backbone'

A U.S. Census Bureau survey that is the premier source of yearly information about the nation's population and workforce needs millions more in funding to encourage participation and produce more accurate and timely results, according to a report released Tuesday.
Increasing funding for the annual American Community Survey would be “a huge return on investment for the nation," enabling the Census Bureau to enlarge the pool of respondents, be more nimble in adding or removing timely questions and speed up the results, according to The Census Project, a nonpartisan coalition of researchers, advocates and former Census Bureau staffers.