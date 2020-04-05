Expanded stay-at-home order about to go into effect in Ohio

Church members Brian Helton and Donna Covert help load food during a drive-thru food distribution service Saturday, April 4, 2020, in front of Highland Avenue Baptist Church in Elmwood Place, Ohio. At least 800 vehicles passed through, each receiving a pre-packed 40-pound emergency food box with staples like peanut butter, spaghetti, canned fruits, vegetables, oatmeal, and chili, and two gallons of milk, a frozen chicken,18 eggs and produce from the Freestore Foodbank of Cincinnati, according to Jessie Fossenkemper, the community partnership manager. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's expanded stay-at-home order that takes effect Monday includes several new provisions.

Essential businesses are now being told to determine and enforce a maximum number of customers allowed in a store at one time, and to ensure that people waiting outside are maintaining safe social distancing.

Travelers arriving in Ohio are being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days, except for those who live and work in trans-border areas, heath care and public health and safety workers, transportation workers and certain essential workers.

Other rules from the order include:

1. Wedding receptions will be limited to 10 people.

2. Campgrounds have been shuttered except for campers or recreational vehicles there serving as permanent residences and people “are unable to secure safe alternative housing.”

3. Public swimming pools and pools at private clubs or housing complexes are ordered closed to help stem transmission of the virus. The edict does not apply to private residential pools.

4. Retail garden centers can remain open but should determine and enforce reduced capacity.

5. Children’s day camps are closed and organized youth and adult sports are prohibited.

6. Fishing is permitted as long as proper social distancing is practiced.

___

CASES

The state Health Department said Sunday that hundreds of new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed and there were 17 additional deaths in the state over the past day.

State officials said more than 4,000 people have so far tested positive for the coronavirus in Ohio and 119 have died. Both categories rose from a day earlier, when the state reported over 3,700 cases and 102 deaths.

For most people, COVID-19 displays mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can be more severe, causing pneumonia or death.