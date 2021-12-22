Existing home sales, median price edged up in November

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose for the third straight month in November, reflecting strong demand, low mortgage rates and intense competition for a relatively few number of properties on the market.
Existing homes sales rose 1.9% last month from October to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 6.46 million units, the National Association of Realtors said Wednesday. That's the fastest pace since January, but below the 6.51 million units that economists had been expecting, according to FactSet.