'Excruciating:' Florida collapse search stretches to Day 6 RUSS BYNUM, Associated Press June 29, 2021 Updated: June 29, 2021 1:24 a.m.
SURFSIDE, Florida (AP) — The slow work of sifting through the remnants of a collapsed Florida condo building stretched into a sixth day Tuesday, as families desperate for progress endured a wrenching wait for answers.
“We have people waiting and waiting and waiting for news," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters Monday. "We have them coping with the news that they might not have their loved ones come out alive and still hope against hope that they will. They’re learning that some of their loved ones will come out as body parts. This is the kind of information that is just excruciating for everyone.”