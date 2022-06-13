Excessive heat rolls east, bakes much of central, eastern US June 13, 2022 Updated: June 13, 2022 5:57 p.m.
A person sits at a table at Daley Plaza in the loop, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Chicago. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Children play on the swings at Loyola Beach in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side in Chicago, Monday, June 13, 2022. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
People relax in the sand and make a sandcastle at Loyola Beach in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side in Chicago, Monday, June 13, 2022. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Two people sit on a break wall and chat near Leone Beach in the Rogers Park neighborhood on Chicago's North Side, Monday, June 13, 2022. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Children play in the sand and the water at Loyola Beach in the Rogers Park neighborhood on Chicago's North Side, Monday, June 13, 2022. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
A person paddle boards near Leone Beach in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side in Chicago, Monday, June 13, 2022. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Miles Nugent, 9, reacts to getting a cold spray of water on his back at the spray park as he plays with his family at Legion Park in Owensboro, Ky., on June 13, 2022. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning until 8 p.m. on Wednesday with heat index values of 105 to 115 degrees. (Alan Warren/The Messenger-Inquirer via AP)
11 of11
More than 100 million Americans are being warned to stay indoors if possible as high temperatures and humidity settle in over states stretching through parts of the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes and east to the Carolinas.
The National Weather Service Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland, said Monday 107.5 million people will be affected by combination of heat advisories, excessive heat warnings and excessive heat watches through Wednesday.