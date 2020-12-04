Excessive-force lawsuit is dropped without explanation

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A woman who sued two officers and the former Portland police chief alleging excessive force agreed to drop her lawsuit but did not provide details on why.

An attorney for Mumina Ali, of Portland, told the Portland Press Herald on Wednesday that it was in Ali's best interest to agree to dismiss the suit.

Ali had sought $750,000 in damages alleging that police used excessive force when they wrongfully arrested her at a hospital in 2014. She was at the hospital trying to locate her daughter, whom police had taken there. At the time, Ali did not speak or understand English well, the newspaper reported.

At the hospital, Ali said in her lawsuit, officers choked her until she lost consciousness. Ali was then restrained on a hospital bed and given medication without her consent to sedate her, the lawsuit alleges.

Current Police Chief Frank Clark told the newspaper that the department's internal affairs division reviewed the case in 2014 and found no evidence of wrongdoing by the officers named in the suit.

There was no settlement in the case, a spokesperson for the city told the newspaper.