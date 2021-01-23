Ex-speaker DeLeo begins new job at Northeastern

BOSTON (AP) — Former Massachusetts House speaker Robert DeLeo, as expected, has landed a new job at Northeastern University.

DeLeo, 70, who resigned last month, started his role as University Fellow for Public Life this week, a Northeastern spokeswoman said. The position is in the Office of the Provost, according to the school’s staff directory.

In the role, DeLeo “will participate in teaching and student mentoring, including the Open Classroom Series and experiential learning opportunities," his attorney, Elissa Flynn-Poppey, said in a statement.

“Former Speaker DeLeo is excited to be joining his alma mater,” she said.

Northeastern officials did not say what the job entails.

Spokeswoman Renata Nyul said Northeastern plans to formally announce his appointment Monday.

DeLeo, a Democrat from Winthrop, was first elected in 1991. He had been speaker for 12 years, taking over after the January 2009 resignation of former Democratic Speaker Salvatore DiMasi, who was later convicted of federal corruption charges including conspiracy, extortion and theft of honest services by fraud.

DeLeo's 12 years as Speaker was the longest tenure in state history.

His longtime deputy, Ronald Mariano, succeeded him as speaker.

A special election to fill the seat has been scheduled for March.