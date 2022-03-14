Ex-prison nurse charged with sex assault of women in custody

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice has unsealed an indictment that accuses a former Oregon Department of Corrections nurse of sexually assaulting a dozen women in custody at the state women’s prison.

Tony Klein, 37, has been charged with 21 counts of depriving the victims of their constitutional right not to be subjected to cruel and unusual punishment by sexually assaulting them at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility, The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Oregon said Monday.