Ex-principal sentenced to jail for not reporting child abuse

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Omaha Public Schools principal who failed to immediately report to authorities inappropriate behaviorby a teacher was sentenced Monday to two weeks in jail.

Douglas County District Judge Thomas Otepka also imposed a year of probation on Eric Nelson, the former principal of Fontenelle Elementary, for misdemeanor failure to report child abuse, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Nelson was ordered to begin serving his term on Tuesday.

Six girls said they were assaulted by Greg Sedlacek, a former teacher who is now serving 40 to 65 years in prison for sexually assaulting children.

Two staff members of the school told Nelson in November 2018 that they saw Sedlacek sitting on the end of a slide with a girl in his lap and his hand under her dress.

When the staffers returned to school the next morning, they found Sedlacek in his classroom tutoring first-grade students before school began. Nelson was at a doctor's appointment at the time and an assistant principal contacted authorities .

Nelson was placed on leave and resigned his position in June.