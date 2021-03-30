Ex-police chief seeks to avoid prison in hiring scandal

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The former police chief of Connecticut's largest city is urging a federal judge to not send him to prison for corrupting the process that led to his appointment in 2018, saying he has taken full responsibility, is now suffering financial hardship and is susceptible to serious complications from the coronavirus.
Former Bridgeport Chief Armando “A.J.” Perez is pushing instead for home confinement, probation and an order of nearly $300,000 in restitution to the city, according to a sentencing recommendation filed in federal court Monday by his lawyer.