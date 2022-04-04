Ex-finance minister wins runoff to be Costa Rica's president JAVIER CÓRDOBA, Associated Press April 4, 2022 Updated: April 4, 2022 12:39 a.m.
1 of9 Seen through a glass window, presidential candidate Rodrigo Chaves reacts after marking his ballot during a runoff presidential election, at a polling station, in San Jose, Costa Rica, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Chaves a treasury minister from Costa Rica's outgoing administration and Jose Maria Figueres a former president, face off to become the country's next leader. Carlos Gonzalez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Presidential candidate Rodrigo Chaves greets supporters upon his arrival at a polling station during a runoff presidential election, in San Jose, Costa Rica, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Rodrigo Chaves a treasury minister from Costa Rica's outgoing administration and Jose Maria Figueres a former president, face off to become the country's next leader. Carlos Gonzalez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Presidential candidate Rodrigo Chaves pumps his fist after casting his ballot at a polling station during a runoff presidential election, in San Jose, Costa Rica, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Rodrigo Chaves a treasury minister from Costa Rica's outgoing administration and Jose Maria Figueres a former president, face off to become the country's next leader. Carlos Gonzalez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 National Liberation Party presidential candidate Jose Maria Figueres holds up his ballot at a polling station during a runoff presidential election, in San Jose, Costa Rica, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Figueres a former president and Rodrigo Chavez a treasury minister from Costa Rica's outgoing administration, face off to become the country's next leader. Carlos Gonzalez/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Supporters of National Liberation Party presidential candidate Jose Maria Figueres wave flags outside of a polling station during a runoff presidential election, in San Jose, Costa Rica, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Figueres a former president and Rodrigo Chavez a treasury minister from Costa Rica's outgoing administration, face off to become the country's next leader. Carlos Gonzalez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 National Liberation Party presidential candidate Jose Maria Figueres greets supporters upon his arrival at a polling station during a runoff presidential election, in San Jose, Costa Rica, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Figueres a former president and Rodrigo Chavez a treasury minister from Costa Rica's outgoing administration, face off to become the country's next leader. Carlos Gonzalez/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — A former finance minister who surprised many by making it into Costa Rica's presidential runoff vote has easily won that ballot and is to become the Central American country's new leader next month, while still fending off accusations of sexual harassment when he worked at the World Bank.
With nearly all polling stations reporting late Sunday, conservative economist Rodrigo Chaves had 53% of the vote, compared to 47% for former President José Figueres Ferrer, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal said.
Written By
JAVIER CÓRDOBA