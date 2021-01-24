Ex-councilman charged with embezzlement lands new job

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (AP) — A former Providence city councilman who resigned after he pleaded no contest to felony embezzlement in 2019 has landed a new job with the city of Central Falls.

Luis Aponte told WPRI-TV in a brief phone interview Friday that his new title is deputy director of public works and code enforcement. He said he started the job earlier this month. His salary is $50,439, according to a city spokesperson.

New Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera said she wanted to give Aponte a second chance.

“Luis has over 20 years of municipal leadership in urban and multilingual communities dealing with the daily challenges of safe and affordable housing and quality public services,” Rivera said in a statement. “As a woman of faith, I believe in mercy and second chances, and I am confident that Luis will make the most of this opportunity as we strive to meet our important goals of creating clean and safe streets and tackling vacant and blighted property.”

Aponte, a Democrat, was serving as president of the Providence City Council when he was indicted in 2017 for felony embezzlement, accused of spending nearly $14,000 worth of campaign donations on personal expenses.

He never spent time behind bars but remains on probation.