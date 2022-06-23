Ex-Venezuela mayor pleads guilty for $3.8 million in bribes

CLEVELAND (AP) — A onetime ally of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez pleaded guilty in Miami on Thursday for taking $3.8 million in bribes in exchange for steering lucrative oil contracts from foreign-owned joint ventures to officials in Venezuela's socialist government and military.
Jhonnathan Marín served as mayor of the port city of Guanta for nearly a decade until 2017, when he abruptly resigned and fled Venezuela amid a major purge at state-run oil giant PDVSA. The government of Chavez's successor, Nicolás Maduro, later ordered his arrest on corruption charges and banned him from running for public office.