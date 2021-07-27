Ex-North Carolina prison manager sentenced for embezzlement

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A former North Carolina prison manager has been sentenced to at least four and a half years in prison for embezzling more than $260,000 from the state over nearly eight years.

Michael Scott Ragan, 50, was a former business officer at Central Prison in Raleigh, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. According to an indictment, Ragan embezzled the money between September 2012 and March 2020 by using state-issued procurement credit cards to buy Christmas decorations, gift cards, jewelry, pet supplies, appliances and furniture.