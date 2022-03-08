Ex-North Carolina bookkeeper pleads guilty to embezzlement

WASHINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A former bookkeeper for a North Carolina sewer district has pleaded guilty to embezzling nearly half a million dollars over a seven-year period from her employer, a prosecutor said Tuesday.

District Attorney Scott Thomas said Debra Conway, 57, of New Bern pleaded guilty on Monday to six felony counts of embezzlement, news outlets reported. She was sentenced to between five and seven years in prison followed by five years of probation, Thomas said. Conway also must pay $543,000 in restitution.