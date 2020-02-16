Ex-North Carolina Lt. Gov. Bob Jordan dies at 87

MOUNT GILEAD, N.C. (AP) — Former North Carolina Lt. Gov. Bob Jordan, who was the Democratic nominee for governor in 1988 but lost to a Republican incumbent, died on Sunday. He was 87.

An obituary posted online by a funeral home said Jordan died at his home in Mount Gilead, North Carolina, surrounded by family and friends. It didn’t disclose a cause of death.

Gov. Roy Cooper described Jordan as a friend and a “great North Carolinian.”

“He was passionate about education and made a real difference helping people from all walks of life,” Cooper wrote on social media.

Jordan was elected lieutenant governor in 1984 and served in the office from early 1985 to 1988. He ran for governor in 1988 and lost to Republican Gov. Jim Martin.

Jordan was a state senator from 1976 to 1984 and served as CEO and President of Jordan Lumber & Supply Inc.