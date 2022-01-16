Ex-NJ police chief granted delay on reporting to prison

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A judge has granted a request by a former New Jersey police chief to delay reporting to federal prison to serve a 28-month sentence on a conviction of lying to the FBI during a hate crime investigation.

U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler agreed last week that former Bordentown Township police chief Frank Nucera Jr. should be allowed to remain free while seeking medical treatment for a number of health problems. The judge also cited rising coronavirus case counts, especially in the area around the FCI Ashland prison in Kentucky.