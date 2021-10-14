Ex-Minneapolis officer seeks 41 months in 911 caller's death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys for the former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a woman who called 911 to report a possible rape behind her home are asking a judge to sentence him to 41 months on a manslaughter charge, the lightest penalty recommended under state sentencing guidelines, according to documents filed Thursday.
Mohamed Noor was initially convicted of third-degree murder and manslaughter in the 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a dual U.S.-Australian citizen. He was sentenced to 12 1/2 years on the murder count, but last month, the Supreme Court tossed out Noor's murder conviction and sentence, saying the third-degree murder statute doesn't fit the facts of the case.