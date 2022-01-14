Ex-Johnson aide says sorry for party on eve of royal funeral Jan. 14, 2022 Updated: Jan. 14, 2022 4:35 a.m.
LONDON (AP) — Boris Johnson’s former communications chief apologized “unreservedly” on Friday for a lockdown-breaching party in Downing Street last year — the latest in a string of rule-breaking social events that are threatening to topple the British prime minister.
James Slack said his April 2021 job-leaving party “should not have happened at the time that it did.”