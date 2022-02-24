Ex-Iowa dog breeder faces state animal neglect charges

SEYMOUR, Iowa (AP) — A former Iowa dog breeder accused of violating federal animal welfare laws scores of times over several months last year has been charged in Wayne County with several animal neglect counts.

Daniel Gingerich, 26, now living in Hillsboro, Ohio, was charged with two counts of animal neglect with serious injury or death, an aggravated misdemeanor, television station KCCI reported. Court records say that one of those counts is related to an emaciated golden retriever found on Gingerich's property that later had to be euthanized because Gingerich failed to take her to a vet.