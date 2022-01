LAPORTE, Ind. (AP) — A former Republican mayor in northwestern Indiana has started a campaign for the area’s congressional seat, signaling the GOP aims to make its most serious bid in decades in the district that’s long been a Democratic stronghold.

Former LaPorte Mayor Blair Milo announced Friday she would seek the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan, who won his first term in 2020 following the retirement of longtime Democratic Rep. Pete Visclosky.