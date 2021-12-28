Evers: Voters should decide if Milwaukee DA keeps job

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says voters should decided whether Milwaukee County’s top prosecutor keeps his job.

A group of Milwaukee taxpayers has filed a complaint with Evers demanding he remove District Attorney John Chisholm from his post. Chisholm has taken intense criticism for allowing his office to recommend $1,000 cash bail for Darrell Brooks after he allegedly ran over the mother of his child with his SUV in November. Days after he posted the bail he allegedly drove the SUV through a Waukesha Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring more than 60 others. Republicans say the low bail enabled the parade attack.

Chisholm has acknowledged the bail was too low but called it an “oversight." He said the assistant prosecutor handling the case was overworked and inexperienced.

Evers told WDJT-TV for a story published Monday that his office is reviewing the complaint and committed to launching an investigation if the complaint did indeed come from Milwaukee taxpayers. But he said he'd rather see voters decide Chisholm's fate instead of “kicking someone out of office.”

Both Evers and Chisholm are Democrats.