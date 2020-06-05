Evacuations ordered near fire burning in San Francisco hill

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A person was injured and people had to evacuate several blocks Friday in San Francisco near a wind-driven brush fire that burned on a hill in the southern part of the city, officials said.

Fire Lt. Jonathan Baxter said the person was in stable condition. People in at least five nearby blocks in the Potrero Hill neighborhood were ordered to evacuate.

Baxter said crews went door to door urging people to evacuate before the blaze was contained about an hour after it was reported.

Video posted on social media shows a plume of dark smoke up in the area and people rushing out of nearby apartment buildings.