European court says Turkey violated journalist's rights

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The European Court of Human Rights ruled Tuesday that Turkey violated the rights of German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel, who was jailed in Turkey for a year and later convicted of engaging in propaganda in favor of Kurdish rebels.
The Strasbourg, France-based court ruled that the pre-trial detention of Deniz — a correspondent for Germany’s Die Welt newspaper — amounted to a violation of his right to liberty and security as well as his right to freedom of expression. It also ruled that the journalist had not been adequately compensated for his unlawful detention.