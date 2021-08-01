Europe's vaccine passes reveal some pockets of resistance COLLEEN BARRY, Associated Press Aug. 1, 2021 Updated: Aug. 1, 2021 3:08 a.m.
1 of21 FILE - In this Wednesday, July 28, 2021 file photo, people stage a protest against the COVID-19 vaccination pass in Rome. Shouts of “liberty” have echoed through Italian and French streets and squares as thousands show their opposition to plans to require vaccination cards to continue normal social activities, like dining indoors at restaurants, visiting museums or cheering home teams in stadiums. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP) Cecilia Fabiano/AP Show More Show Less
2 of21 FILE - In this Wednesday, July 28, 2021 file photo, medical workers administer a shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for COVID-19 to Rosi De Filippis at a cultural center on the outskirts of Milan, Italy, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. A camper van will tour Milan and the Lombardy region to provide J&J easy vaccination without bookings thanks to an initiative or regional health authorities to reach hesitant or skeptical/undecided Italians in an attempt to boost the vaccination campaign. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less 3 of21
4 of21 FILE - In this Saturday, July 24, 2021 file photo, people stage a protest against the "green pass" in Milan, Italy. Protesters in Italy and in France have been wearing yellow Stars of David, like the ones Nazis required Jews to wear to identify themselves during the Holocaust. Some carry signs likening vaccine passes to dictatorships. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
5 of21 FILE - In this Saturday, July 24, 2021 file photo, people stage a protest against the "green pass" in Milan, Italy. Protesters in Italy and in France have been wearing yellow Stars of David, like the ones Nazis required Jews to wear to identify themselves during the Holocaust. Some carry signs likening vaccine passes to dictatorships. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less 6 of21
7 of21 FILE - In this Tuesday, July 27, 2021 filer, people take part in a protest against the COVID-19 vaccination pass in Rome. Protesters in Italy and in France have been wearing yellow Stars of David, like the ones Nazis required Jews to wear to identify themselves during the Holocaust. Some carry signs likening vaccine passes to dictatorships. (Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse via AP, File) Mauro Scrobogna/AP Show More Show Less
8 of21 FILE In this , Tuesday, July 27, 2021 file photo, people gather to protest against the COVID-19 vaccination pass in Rome. Protesters in Italy and in France have been wearing yellow Stars of David, like the ones Nazis required Jews to wear to identify themselves during the Holocaust. Some carry signs likening vaccine passes to dictatorships. Riccardo De Luca/AP Show More Show Less 9 of21
10 of21 FILE - In this Wednesday, July 28, 2021 file photo, a man shows a sign shaped like a Star of David reading in Italian "They want us like this" during a protest against the COVID-19 vaccination pass in Turin, Italy. Shouts of “liberty” have echoed through Italian and French streets and squares as thousands show their opposition to plans to require vaccination cards to continue normal social activities, like dining indoors at restaurants, visiting museums or cheering home teams in stadiums. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP, File) Marco Alpozzi/AP Show More Show Less
11 of21 FILE - In this Monday, July 26, 2021 filer, people stroll at Trocadero plaza near9the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Monday, July 26, 2021. European nations, across the board, have made strides in their vaccination rates in recent months, with or without incentives. No country has made them mandatory, and campaigns to persuade the undecided are a patchwork. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less 12 of21
13 of21 FILE - In this Monday, July 26, 2021 filer, a waiter wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus serves at a restaurant terrace in Paris. European nations, across the board, have made strides in their vaccination rates in recent months, with or without incentives. No country has made them mandatory, and campaigns to persuade the undecided are a patchwork. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
14 of21 FILE - In this Saturday, July 17, 2021 file photo, a Star of David reading in French "without vaccine" is attached on a T-shirt of an Anti-vaccine protesters during a rally in Paris. Shouts of “liberty” have echoed through Italian and French streets and squares as thousands show their opposition to plans to require vaccination cards to continue normal social activities, like dining indoors at restaurants, visiting museums or cheering home teams in stadiums. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less 15 of21
16 of21 FILE - In this Tuesday, July 7, 2021 filer, hundreds of people queue to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Enfermera Isabel Zendal Hospital in Madrid, Spain. European nations, across the board, have made strides in their vaccination rates in recent months, with or without incentives. No country has made them mandatory, and campaigns to persuade the undecided are a patchwork. Olmo Calvo/AP Show More Show Less
17 of21 FILE - In this Friday, July 9, 2021 file photo, a health worker checks the x-ray of a 34-year-old COVID-19 patient in the Hospital del Mar in Barcelona, Spain. European nations, across the board, have made strides in their vaccination rates in recent months, with or without incentives. No country has made them mandatory, and campaigns to persuade the undecided are a patchwork. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less 18 of21
19 of21 FILE - In this Monday, July 19, 2021 file photo, people drink on the dance floor shortly after the reopening, at The Piano Works in Farringdon, in London. European nations, across the board, have made strides in their vaccination rates in recent months, with or without incentives. No country has made them mandatory, and campaigns to persuade the undecided are a patchwork. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
20 of21 FILE - In this Tuesday, July 13, 2021 filer, a face mask sits discarded in front of the Old Opera in Frankfurt, Germany. European nations, across the board, have made strides in their vaccination rates in recent months, with or without incentives. No country has made them mandatory, and campaigns to persuade the undecided are a patchwork. Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less
21 of21
VERONA, Italy (AP) — Shouts of “Liberty!” have echoed through the streets and squares of Italy and France as thousands show their opposition to plans to require vaccination cards for normal social activities, such as dining indoors at restaurants, visiting museums or cheering in sports stadiums.
Leaders in both countries see the cards, dubbed the “Green Pass” in Italy and the “health pass” in France, as necessary to boost vaccination rates and persuade the undecided.