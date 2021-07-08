Europe's central bank intensifies focus on climate change

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank has adopted a new approach to managing the economy that would tolerate transitory periods of consumer inflation moderately above its 2% goal — and take greater account of climate change in its forecasting and stimulus programs.
The changes announced Thursday for the 19 countries that use the euro are the first review of the bank's overall strategy since since 2003 and follows years in which inflation ran below the bank's goal for extended periods of time.