Ethics complaint against Iowa state lawmaker dismissed

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An ethics complaint against a Scott County lawmaker involving agricultural legislation has been dismissed.

The House Ethics Committee on Tuesday quickly dismissed the complaint against State Rep. Ross Paustian, a Republican from Walcott. The committee voted unanimously that the complaint did not meet content requirements and did not warrant further investigation, The Quad-City Times reported.

The Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement Action Fund had complained that Paustian, a crop and livestock farmer, used his position as chairman of the House Agriculture Committee to block legislation to strengthen regulation of livestock confinement operations. They said he also pushed support for legislation that protects factory farms.

Paustian called the ethics complaint a “political stunt” by a “rogue group.”

“Paustian owns nearly 20,000 hogs, has a direct personal interest in the factory farm industry and has admitted to using his power to pick and choose legislation that protects that industry," Edith Haenel, a CCI Action member from Worth County, said in a statement. “If that is not a conflict of interest, what is?”

Earlier in the year, the Iowa Senate Ethics Committee unanimously voted to dismiss a similar Iowa CCI complaint against Sen. Ken Rozenboom, R-Oskaloosa.