Essential services still available to families in need

Editor's note: During the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, due the coronavirus pandemic, many community service organizations are continuing to assist families in need.

The following is a list of organizations available to those who need assistance. If you have information you would like to share on this list, or if any of the information is incorrect, please contact the associate editor at julie.norwood@pioneergroup.com or the staff reporter at cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com.

Food assistance:

• The RCAMA Food Pantry at 831 S. Chestnut St., Reed City, is open from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., every Tuesday, for pick up of pre-packaged groceries. Packages include meats, eggs, margarine, bread, paper products and soap products, as well as other essential items as available. Everyone is welcome.

• The Bread of Life Food Pantry in Baldwin is opened from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesdays. For more information, call (231) 745-7997.

• Manna Pantry is open from 1-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 315 State St., Big Rapids. For more information, call (231) 743-5559.

• Project Starburst is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the United Church of Big Rapids, 120 S. State Street. They serve Mecosta and Osceola county families. For more information, call (231) 796-5342 or visit projectstarburst.org.

• The Osceola County Commission on Aging is offering meal delivery and curbside pickup for seniors. For more information call (231) 743-5559.

• FiveCap in Baldwin is hosting the Emergency Food Assistance for Families food distribution June 4. For more information, call (231) 745-4617, or (231) 757-3785.

• The Luther Lions Club is offering a Feeding America mobile pantry at 4:30 p.m., May 11, at 1003 N. Old State St., Luther. For more information call (231) 797-5775.

• St. Ann's Church in Baldwin is offering a Feeding America mobile pantry to seniors at 1 p.m., April 17, at 1001 Michigan Ave., Baldwin. Home delivery of meals for seniors is still available, and they are making masks for seniors. For more information, call (231) 745-7997.

• Grace Mobile Pantry, along with Feeding America, will be distributing food at Lake Township pavilion on Big Star Lake Road, April 28, starting at noon until all food is distributed. For information call Sandra Pudell at 231-898-3813.

• Houseman's Food Center is offering curbside pick up of groceries to seniors and at-risk/vulnerable populations. For more information, call (231) 745-2661.

Other services:

• Yates Dial-a-Ride is offering free pick up and delivery of groceries and medicine for seniors and elderly with disabilities. For more information, call (231) 745-7311.

• FiveCap in Baldwin is available to assist with food, shelter, utilities and other emergency needs, as well as filing income taxes. For assistance, call (231) 745-4617 or (231) 757-3785.