Environmental nonprofit in Maine, Massachusetts has new head

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — An environmental nonprofit group with offices in Maine and Massachusetts has picked a veteran member of the sustainability movement as its new president.

Manomet Inc. said Elizabeth Schueler is scheduled to take over as president next month. She most recently worked as vice president for markets and supply chains for the World Wildlife Fund.

Schueler also has a background in the corporate world, as she has also led corporate social responsibility programs for Microsoft, Manomet said in a statement. Schueler said she hopes to “help reshape the future of Manomet to address the rapidly evolving issues related to habitat loss and climate change.”

Manomet has offices in Plymouth, Massachusetts, and Brunswick, Maine. Schueler replaces John Hagan, who was president of Manomet for more than a decade.