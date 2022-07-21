Environmental board upholds permit for hydropower corridor

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
6
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Maine Department of Environmental Protection’s citizen board rejected on Thursday the latest effort to delay or kill a $1 billion power line, and the next hurdle for the project lies with the state Supreme Court.
The Maine Department of Environmental Protection’s citizen board declined Thursday to rescind the permit for a power line to serve as a conduit for Canadian hydropower to reach the New England power grid.