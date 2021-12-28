Engineer touts solar power on e-bike journey across US

DEMING, N.M. (AP) — A record holder in the Guinness Book of World Records has set off on a new quest through the United States in hopes of encouraging others to learn more about solar power and help save the planet.
Back in 2016, Sushil Reddy and a group of students from the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay embarked on a trip on electric-powered bicycles, or e-bikes, that covered nine Indian states. Seventy-nine days later and more than 7,000 kilometers (4,350 miles), Reddy and his crew set a new world record for the longest journey on a motorized bike.