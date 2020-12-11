Emmer backs bid to get Supreme Court to overturn Biden's win

Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., addresses a crowd at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Rochester, Minn. Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., addresses a crowd at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Rochester, Minn. Photo: Bruce Kluckhohn, AP Photo: Bruce Kluckhohn, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Emmer backs bid to get Supreme Court to overturn Biden's win 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer is the only Minnesota Republican congressman to sign on to a last-gasp bid to get the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the presidential election.

Emmer is one of 106 House Republicans who joined an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the Star Tribune reported Friday. Paxton's lawsuit attempts to invalidate President-elect Joe Biden’s 62 Electoral College votes in four swing states — Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The lawsuit repeats false, disproven, and unsubstantiated accusations about the voting in the four states.

Like many prominent Republicans, Emmer and his three GOP colleagues in the Minnesota delegation have refused to acknowledge President Donald Trump’s loss, nor have they disputed his fraud claims. Emmer chairs the National Republican Congressional Committee, the fourth-ranking leadership position in the House GOP.

Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Thursday called the Texas lawsuit an “evidence-free effort to undemocratically throw out the votes in states where he just doesn’t like the result.”

But a group of conservative Republican Minnesota legislators, including Rep. Steve Drazkowski, of Mazeppa, and Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, of Big Lake, wrote to Paxton Thursday to ask him to add Minnesota to the list of targeted states.