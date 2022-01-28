Human chain formed to help after Pittsburgh bridge collapse Jan. 28, 2022 Updated: Jan. 28, 2022 9:47 a.m.
1 of18 A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in Pittsburgh's East End. A two-lane bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh early Friday, prompting rescuers to rappel nearly 150 feet (46 meters) while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from a dangling bus. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in Pittsburgh's East End. A two-lane bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh early Friday, prompting rescuers to rappel nearly 150 feet (46 meters) while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from a dangling bus. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 Emergency vehicles are parked at the edge of a bridge that collapsed, Friday Jan. 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh's East End. A two-lane bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh early Friday, prompting rescuers to rappel nearly 150 feet (46 meters) while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from a dangling bus. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in Pittsburgh's East End. When the bridge collapsed, rescuers rappeled nearly 150 feet while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from the dangling bus. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 Vehicles that were on a bridge when it collapsed are visible, Friday Jan. 28, 2022, in Pittsburgh's East End. When the bridge collapsed, rescuers rappeled nearly 150 feet while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from a dangling bus. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitgerald, right, takes a photo of the scenes where a bridge collapsed, Friday Jan. 28, 2022, in Pittsburgh's East End. A two-lane bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh early Friday, prompting rescuers to rappel nearly 150 feet (46 meters) while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from a dangling bus. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 A commuter bus sits upright on a section of a collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh, on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Police reported the span, on Forbes Avenue over Fern Hollow Creek in Frick Park, came down around 6 a.m. There were no initial reports of injuries, Pittsburgh Public Safety said on Twitter. (Greg Barnhisel via AP) Show More Show Less
11 of18 A commuter bus sits upright on a section of a collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh, on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Police reported the span, on Forbes Avenue over Fern Hollow Creek in Frick Park, came down around 6 a.m. There were no initial reports of injuries, Pittsburgh Public Safety said on Twitter. (Greg Barnhisel via AP) Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 A commuter bus sits upright on a section of a collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh, on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Police reported the span, on Forbes Avenue over Fern Hollow Creek in Frick Park, came down around 6 a.m. There were no initial reports of injuries, Pittsburgh Public Safety said on Twitter. (Greg Barnhisel via AP) Show More Show Less
14 of18 A Port Authority bus and another car that were on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, are visible in Pittsburgh's East End. When the bridge collapsed, rescuers rappeled nearly 150 feet while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from the dangling bus. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 A car that was on a bridge when it collapsed is seen Friday Jan. 28, 2022, in Pittsburgh's East End. When the bridge collapsed, rescuers rappeled nearly 150 feet while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from the dangling bus. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 First responders load an empty stretcher into an ambulance at the scene where a bridge collapsed, Friday Jan. 28, 2022, in Pittsburgh's East End. When the bridge collapsed, rescuers rappeled nearly 150 feet while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from the dangling bus. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A two-lane bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh early Friday, prompting rescuers to rappel nearly 150 feet (46 meters) while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from a dangling bus.
The collapse came hours before President Joe Biden was to visit the city to press for his $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes bridge maintenance.